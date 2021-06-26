Bytom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.56 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $81.32 million and $20.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00390866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011124 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,686,739,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,454,419 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

