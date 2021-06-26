CACHE Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,274.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $125,274.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $57.49 or 0.00174281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

