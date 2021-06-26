Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Caesars Entertainment worth $110,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

