CaixaPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00164515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.47 or 1.00185545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

