Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.87% of Callaway Golf worth $97,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.57 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

