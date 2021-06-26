Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.45 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $96,117.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.19 or 0.05657696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00124452 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

