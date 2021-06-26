Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.03). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 31,838 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.16. The company has a market cap of £78.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

