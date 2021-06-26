Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $209,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 766,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

