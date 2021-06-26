Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.30. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 161,418 shares traded.

CU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.17.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

