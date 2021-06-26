CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWXZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CWXZF opened at $6.83 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

