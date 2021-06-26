Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.