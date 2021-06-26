Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 163,176 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $87.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.