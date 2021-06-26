Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,066,000 after buying an additional 635,853 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

