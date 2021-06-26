Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $21.33 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64,412 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $776.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

