Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,770 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

