Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 17,968 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

