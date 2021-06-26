Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 18,035 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

