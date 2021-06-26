Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 207,280 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,280 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 419.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 370,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

