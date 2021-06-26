Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 211,795 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,795 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,000.6% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

