Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 307,481 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,481 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

