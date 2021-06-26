Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 41,457 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

