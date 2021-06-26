Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 6,035 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.