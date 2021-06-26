Cappasity (CAPP) Price Down 35.2% This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $3,840.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

