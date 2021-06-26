CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.25 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. CargoX has a total market cap of $40.25 million and $136,856.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

