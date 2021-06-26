CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

