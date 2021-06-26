Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.97. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 1,673,078 shares.

CUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

