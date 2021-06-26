Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,698,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CRS opened at $40.44 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

