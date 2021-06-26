carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.33

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and traded as low as $29.92. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

