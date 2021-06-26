Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

