Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.39

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and traded as high as $178.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $174.08, with a volume of 5 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $575.70 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

