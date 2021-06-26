Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $109.33 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $109.33 million and $8.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00167452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00093649 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.70 or 0.99914209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

