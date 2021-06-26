Castweet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,020.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $197,452.96 and approximately $20,020.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00543528 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000113 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00180749 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

