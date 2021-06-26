CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $35,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.23. 1,730,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,019. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.