CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.39% of CEL-SCI worth $39,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of CVM stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.