Celo (CELO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $334.74 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00013259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 72.5% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $334.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

