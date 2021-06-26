Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$11.97 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

