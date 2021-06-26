Centaur Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

