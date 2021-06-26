Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 28.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

