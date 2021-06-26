CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

