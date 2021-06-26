Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.33% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

