Centrality Market Capitalization Achieves $95.24 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $95.24 million and $526,287.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

