Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67. Cerner has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

