CertiK Market Cap Achieves $39.82 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $39.82 million and $4.40 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,815,871 coins and its circulating supply is 45,312,063 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

