Chain Guardians Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $198,204.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,169,780 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

