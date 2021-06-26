Chainswap (TOKEN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $405,773.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $405,773.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainswap

TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,563,406 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

