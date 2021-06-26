ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.65 Million

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce sales of $723.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

