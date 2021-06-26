ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $47,111.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,458.09 or 1.00194059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

