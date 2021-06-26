Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.44 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

