Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

