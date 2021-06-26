Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $200,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $107.30 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

